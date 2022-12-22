Hoima councillors dismayed by frequent changes of CAOs, RDCs

councillors There is an atmosphere of anger and discontent within Hoima District Council over what councillors say is unnecessary frequent transfers of chief administrative officers and resident district commissioners. They say that it has crippled the development of many projects. During a council sitting chaired by the Hoima district speaker Swaibu Nyangabyaki, the district councillor representing Kisukuma Sub County John Kwemara tabled a motion that sought an explanation from line ministries on the frequent changes. Kwemara explained that in one year Hoima has had 5 chief administrative officers and four resident district commissioners which has negatively impacted the development of government projects.