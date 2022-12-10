Hoima concerned at rising HIV infections

Health experts in Hoima, Bunyoro sub-region are worried about the increasing HIV/AIDS infection among adolescents and women in the district. This is after a report revealed that over 100 new infections are registered every three months. According to Dr Leonard Ssenyonjo a health expert in the district, they have also faced a big challenge of over 100 people abandoning treatment almost every after three months which is also contributing to the new infections.