HOIMA AIRPORT WORKS: Contractor cites rising costs, 10-month delay envisaged

The commissioning of Uganda’s second international airport in Kabaale, Hoima district in the oil-rich Bunyoro sub-region is facing another 10-month delay. The contractor is said to have hit cost overruns which in addition to the planned budget for the completion of the project, requires 150 billion Shillings. The authorities at the ministry of works and transport will table the additional budget request before the treasury.