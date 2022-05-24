History of the Christian Revival Movement in Ankole

The Church of Uganda is emphasizing the East African Revival gospel of repentance of sins for this year’s Uganda Martyrs’ day. The church leaders are concerned that the gospel of prosperity and exorcism is slowly taking over the core role of the Church, which is preaching the gospel of Jesus as Lord and Saviour as well as repentance, so one can walk in the light - commonly known as Kulokoka. Edward Muhumuza looks at the history of revival and why the church of Uganda is giving emphasis to this Martyrs’ day.