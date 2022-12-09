Higher learning institutions appeal for reduction in taxes

Institutions of higher learning are appealing to the government to reduce the taxes levied against equipment used to teach science and technology in universities. This follows a call by the state minister for higher education Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo urging institutions of higher learning to emphasise teaching science and innovations, as a way of fighting unemployment in the country. Dr Muyingo, who was officiating the 15th graduation of ISBAT University where more than 300 students received their degrees in various disciplines, also launched the job portal to enable graduates’ access to the available job opportunities.