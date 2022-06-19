High teenage pregnancies, school dropouts cases worry Pakwach leaders

Civil Society Organisations in Pakwach District are concerned about rising cases of teenage pregnancies and school dropouts there and are proposing new ways of dealing with the crisis. With reports that over 2,000 girls got pregnant in 2021, Civil society organizations are calling for affirmative action to help the youths catch up in the West Nile Districts. Viajana Corps has introduced a mobile hub including internet-connected computers, and relevant books to empower the youth with vital life skills and knowledge.