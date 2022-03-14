High court rejects lawyer Mabirizi's case application for temporary release

Jailed City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka has lost another bid for temporary release from prison before the High Court. Mabirizi had sought temporary relief from Justice Bonifance Wamala to free him from Kitalya prison where he is serving an 18 months sentence for insulting judicial officers and contempt of court. Mabirizi had all his three interim applications re-allocated to Justice Boniface Wamala after his accuser Justice Musa Ssekaana rescued himself from hearing them. However, in Representing himself, Mabirizi was up against the might of the Attorney General's office, which ruled that a bail relief for him is untenable in the High Court, where he was also convicted yet his petition on the same matter in the Court of Appeal was rejected two weeks ago.