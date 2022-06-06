High Court reduces Besigye's bail to UGX3M from UGX30M

The High Court in Kampala has reduced the UGX30M cash bail granted to the former Forum for Democratic Change leader, Dr Kiiza Besigye to UGX3M, allowing him to return home. Dr. Besigye has spent about 13 days on remand at Luzira prison after he declined to pay the UGX30M cash bail set by the Buganda Road Court Grade one magistrate Siena Owomugisha. The Opposition strongman is facing charges of inciting the public to violence. Justice Micheal Elubu noted that even though Magistrate Siena had the right to exercise her discretion to grant bail, she had made it look like a punishment. Besigye is now out on bail, with former Bukooli Central MP Wafula Ogutu and FDC Deputy Secretary-General Harold Kaijja as his two sureties.