High court hearing ordered for petition against Kampala Central MP Nsereko

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the election petition against the Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko be heard afresh before the High court. This is as they have allowed an appeal filed by National Unity Platform's Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu who petitioned court challenging Nsereko's victory. The three justices have ruled that Nyanzi and his lawyers proved before the court that they took all the necessary steps to serve Nsereko with a copy of the petition but in vain and therefore it was just for the judge to grant them orders to serve Nsereko through other means. The Court of Appeal has now ordered that Nyanzi serves Nsereko through his law firm of Nsereko Mukalazi and company advocates so that the same petition is heard before another Judge.