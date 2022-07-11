HIGH COMMAND MEETING: Salary increment, retirement of old guard top agenda

The two top organs of the army, the High Command and Army Council early this week held meetings at State House Entebbe chaired by the commander in chief, Gen Yoweri Museveni. During the discussions, the army agreed to raise the salaries of army officers and their retirement package as well as perks. The meeting came on the heels of rancour within the army establishment over among others the use of social media accounts by high-ranking officers. We have the details in Panorama.