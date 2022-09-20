High alert as health ministry confirms Ebola outbreak in Mubende

Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in Mubende district. Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine told journalists that a sample tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute identified the case as the Sudan strain. This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording the Ebola-Sudan strain. Walter Mwesigye was at the press conference held at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala.