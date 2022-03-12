HERBAL RESEARCH: Parties- please support David Senfuka study

Local herbal researcher David Senfuka has received more support to continue his studies into treatment for cancer and diabetes. This follows complaints from the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) and other medical officials about the nature of his research. However, several political parties are now acknowledging the relief received by patients suffering from cancer and diabetes patients, and now want the president to intervene and support Senfuka's research.