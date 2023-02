Heavy rains make bad roads in Bulambuli worse

Bulambuli district leaders have asked the government to appropriate more funds for road construction there, following the sorry state of the roads, brought about by the continuing landslides and heavy rains received in the Elgon area. Bulambuli district has over 350 km, which is impassable at the moment. The leaders made the call while commissioning the works of Bukhale - Muyembe estimated to be 12 kilometres long.