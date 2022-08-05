Heavy rains displace hundreds in Bukedea

Thousands of people in Kamutor Sub-county in Bukedea District have been left homeless after River Masaba burst its banks resulting in floods. According to the residents, the flooding is reported to have started on Thursday last week following heavy rains in Elgon and Sebei regions as the waters made their way into low-lying areas in Bukedea District. The most affected villages are; Tajar, Amagoro, Acomai, Malaba, Akimeng, Kibimba and Amujaju among others. The residents are now appealing for support from the government in form of food and bedding.