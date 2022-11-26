Heavy rains cut Kitagwenda off from Kabarole

Kitagwenda district residents are appealing to the government for help after river Mpanga burst its banks and submerged the bridge that connects Kitagwenda to Kamwenge, cutting them off from the outside world. This follows heavy rains over the last week. The bridge located at Rutooma is a vital link to health services in the area, as well as other social services. Two sub-counties of Rwenjaza and Kanaara cannot access the district headquarters as well as police services. Kitagwenda was until recently on a list of areas to have their roads upgraded under the National Development Programme, as it connects the districts of Ibanda, Rubirizi and Kamwenge.