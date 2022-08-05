Heavy rains cause damage in Bukedea and Bududa

Thousands of people in Kamutor Sub-county in Bukedea District have been left homeless after River Masaba burst its banks resulting into floods. According to the residents, the flooding is reported to have started on Thursday last week following heavy rains in Elgon and Sebei regions as the waters made their way into low lying areas in Bukedea District. Meanwhile in Bududa, three sub counties of Bushika, Nakatsi, Butita have been hit by five landslides, leaving several acres of crops like coffee, beans and matooke destroyed. There is now fear that these communities may face hunger and more landslides in the coming days especially if the rains continue.