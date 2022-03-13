Health workers want gov’t to recruit more kidney specialists

The Uganda Kidney foundation in Mbale is demanding that government recruit more kidney specialists to serve all regional referral hospitals, due to rising demand for their services. The country is currently served by only 13 kidney specialists, who are based in Mulago and Kiruddu hospitals in Kampala. The call came as Dr Joseph Jagenda, a Kidney specialist with the foundation held a mentorship session for other health workers in Mbale as the Elgon sub-region now has the highest number of patients at 14%. The minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu pledged to take up the matter with the ministry of health.