Health workers threaten to strike over unpaid risk allowances

Frontline workers at Kaweri Ebola Treatment Unit in Mubende district have resolved to lay down their tools starting Thursday over delayed payment and failure by the Ministry of Health to give them contract employment. About 20 medical workers were called in as an emergency measure at the start of the Ebola outbreak two months ago. Uganda Medical Association Secretary General Herbert Luswata has urged the ministry to deal with the medical workers’ pay saying the strike will derail efforts to fight Ebola in the district. The Ministry of Health has asked for patience, saying it’s working on the health workers' issues.