Health workers start immunizing children against measles, polio

Health workers in Kabarole District in Western Uganda have rolled out integrated child days for immunisation against measles, rubella and polio. Girls, aged between sixteen and eighteen years, are also being immunised with the Human Papilloma-virus Vaccine (HPV) to prevent cervical cancer. This exercise will last for seven days in all health facilities in Kabarole District and three days during the house-to-house approach.