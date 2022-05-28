Health workers resolve to suspend industrial action

Reliable sources have indicated that the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union will tomorrow announce a decision to suspend their two-day strike over delays by the government to increase their pay. This follows a flurry of meetings between union members and officials of the ministries of finance and public service, since early this morning. It is understood that the government agreed to raise the pay of the nurses in the coming financial year, however not all the demands were met, prompting a delay in calling off the industrial action.