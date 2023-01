Health workers complain of no pay as ebola treatment centres close

A group of hygienists in Mubende are in distress over non-payment of their work allowances for working in the Ebola Treatment Centres. They claim that they have never been given contracts since they were recruited as emergency employees in October. However, sources within the Ministry of Health say the sector is aware of the group and is figuring out ways of paying them because they were recruited by the district.