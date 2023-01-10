Health workers at Uganda Cancer Institute to get paid this week

Authorities at the Uganda Cancer Institute have admitted that 200 of the healthcare workers employed by the institute did indeed miss out on their December salaries. According to Dr. Nixon Niyonzima, the head of research and training, the delay was occasioned by the government’s move to increase the salaries of all health workers in the country last year, which in turn increased the institute’s wage bill. However, Dr. Niyonzima says the institute has received additional funds to pay the affected workers’ salaries with the money expected to reach their accounts by the end of this week