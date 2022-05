HEALTH SERVICES: Wakiso district leaders worried about inadequate funding

Leaders in Wakiso District led by the LC 5 Chairperson Matia Lwanga are worried that the meagre funds allocated to the District may limit their ability to provide health services. Speaking at a meeting with District Health Officials at Nican Resort in Lweza, Bwanika noted that the money put into the District's Health Sector is still low compared to the requirements needed in this sector