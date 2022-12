Health practitioners encouraged to take up ICT solutions

Health experts want innovators for health to venture into information systems to simplify the provision of care. The Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Institute, Dr. Andrew Kambugu says the developers should utilize government funding of up to 2 billion shillings per year to support innovations. The experts and innovators are meeting at the fourth, 2-day, Health Innovation Conference happening at the Kampala Serena Hotel.