Health Ministry welcomes new team of researchers

The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says the inadequacy of research in Africa has resulted into a heightened disease burden with its ripple effects. While delivering a keynote address, Dr. Aceng emphasized the importance of research focused on understanding the social dimensions of public health issues, including health services research. She presided over the International Centre for Child Health and Development's (ICHAD pronounced eye-CHAD) global heath forum where African researchers will be supported to further their wor