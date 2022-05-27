Health Ministry warns of rise in malaria cases, deaths

The ministry of health has revealed that the country is experiencing an outbreak of Malaria in selected parts of the country. In the past one week, the country has reported a total of 28 malaria deaths from health facilities in Arua, Kagadi and Mbale districts contributing to the highest number of malaria deaths with 4 deaths each from January 2022 to date. The most affected districts include Namutumba, Kibuku, Butaleja, Budaka, Jinja, Kaliro Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Namayingo, Tororo and this is attributed to a heavy transmission season for mosquitoes so far. In turn, the government has pledged 1.2 billion shillings to be disbursed to 55 districts to support the surveillance teams.