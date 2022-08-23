Health Ministry on alert after new Ebola case in eastern DRC

Ministry of health officials in Kasese district have placed all health facilities in this district on high alert following a fresh outbreak of Ebola in neighbouring DRC. This follows the declaration of a resurgence of Ebola in the country’s eastern province of North Kivu. According to health authorities in the DRC, the case of a 46-year-old woman who died on 15 August 2022 in Beni town after initially receiving treatment for other ailments, has prompted the alert.