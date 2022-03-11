Health Ministry launches countrywide sensitization campaign against Tuberculosis

The ministry of health is set to kick off a door-to-door Tuberculosis sensitization campaign this month, amidst a growing infection rate of the disease in the country. The move follows reports by the health ministry, that the country is currently recording 240 patients every day, with the high infection rates blamed on increasing ignorance by the public about the disease. The campaign will see the ministry offer free Tuberculosis screening as well as sensitizing the public, on how to avoid contracting the disease.