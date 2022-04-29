Health Ministry discusses discrepancies in Covid vaccine numbers

The Ministry of Health has warned against the use of fake vaccination cards at the airport after the requirement for a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before a traveller’s flight was suspended. The health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng announced this week that this will apply to those who are fully vaccinated. But questions still linger on whether vaccination cards or certificates will be required for proof and so NTV talked to Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health at the ministry.