Health Ministry blames drug stock outs on finance’s delay on payments

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has refuted claims that the current drug stock-out crisis at various medical facilities is the result of delayed payments from the Finance Ministry. While presenting a statement on the floor of Parliament, the Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, agreed with the National Medical Stores that the crisis has affected its ability to deliver essential medicine to government health facilities on time. However, the Spokesperson for the Finance Ministry Jim Mugunga, revealed that the issue is not about the money because as of January 31st, the National Medical Stores had unspent funds worth 66 billion shillings, out of the 383 billion shillings so far released to the institution.