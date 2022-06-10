Health Minister urges more vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise

The Ministry of Health has unveiled plans to carry out a massive vaccination and sensitization campaign across the country to contain a slight rise in Covid-19 infections. According to Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the campaign is targeted at 17 million Ugandans including children, who are yet to be vaccinated. The reports show that more people are testing positive for Covid-19 today than in the past. As AARON MUKAMA reports, the latest reports from the ministry of health show that 119 people have recently tested positive for Covid-19. The majority are receiving treatment from their home, with only 6 in hospital.