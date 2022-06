Health Minister encourages Ugandans to take booster COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Minister for Health Jane Ruth Aceng has called on the public to go for booster doses in order to get greater protection against resurgent coronavirus strains. Currently, around 71% of the population have received their first dose while only 52% received a second dose. However, the minister has called on districts to step up their covid-19 testing efforts to get a clear picture of rising cases.