Health Minister Bangirana raises concerns over availability of drugs

The State Minister for Health, Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, has asked the heads of government-run health facilities to strictly requisition the necessary amount of medicine. Hon. Kawooya is concerned about wastage due to lack of adequate space and poor handling of the medicine which puts the patients’ health at risk. The National Drug Authority indicates it has received 1,000 reported cases of harm inflicted by medicine in the last five years.