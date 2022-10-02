Health Minister Aceng warns against linking Ebola to witchcraft

Leaders in Mubende district say it took a long to detect the Ebola hemorrhagic fever because many residents thought the deaths were related to witchcraft. By the time ministry of Health confirmed the deadly epidemic, contacts had sought refuge in neighbouring districts, spreading the disease. Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng visited Mubende district to convince the residents with Ebola-like symptoms to turn themselves in for testing and management.