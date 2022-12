HEALTH FOCUS : Why 'WHO' wants industry to ban trans fats

There is an urgent global call by the World Health Organisation to eliminate industrially-produced trans-fatty acids from the global food supply by 2023. Industrially produced trans-fats are contained in hardened vegetable fats such as margarine and several cooking oils. Tonight Walter Mwesigye speaks to experts about the dangers of transfats and the alternatives recommended for use.