HEALTH FOCUS: Why genetics research needs more communal involvement

Genetics research is growing in Uganda, Bioethics from the College of Health, Makerere University have stressed the importance of community engagement, genetic counselling, and sensitization when conducting Genetics research in the country. According to Professor Erisa Mwaka, involving communities will enable them to appreciate the benefit of Genetics research. Tonight in health focus, Walter Mwesigye highlights the difficulties scientists are facing while conducting research and what they think should be done to improve the process.