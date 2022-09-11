HEALTH FOCUS: Tracking the trouble behind contaminants in food

Aflatoxins are common contaminants in cereals and cereal-based foods for example groundnuts, tree nuts and maize, and maize flour among others. Large doses of aflatoxins can lead to acute poisoning and can be life-threatening, usually through damage to the liver. Aflatoxins have also been shown to be genotoxic (read jino-toxic), meaning they can damage DNA and cause cancer in animal species. There is also evidence that they can cause liver cancer in humans when excessively consumed. Here is more in this week’s health focus.