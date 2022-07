HEALTH FOCUS: Risks, gains of excessive use of painkillers

Pain killers are vital drugs used by medical professionals to treat and relieve patients of pain. At times, the pain can last for a short while sometimes it can last longer, especially if one has a chronic illness like cancer. But are you aware that the continued use of painkillers can be addictive, making your body develop an emotional attachment to them? Even when you don't need them, your body will feel the urge to use them.