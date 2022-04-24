HEALTH FOCUS: Doctors on the look out to improve their craft

Therapeutic virtual reality, the use of the immersive, computer-generated technology in medicine, is on the fast track to widespread use. In some hospitals and clinics, your doctor can already prescribe a visit to a VR world to ease your pain or anxiety or to explain a complex medical procedure or condition. Surgeons in Uganda are now set to benefit from a virtual reality training that will happen over a period of 4 days to break ground for further scaling.