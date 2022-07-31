HEALTH FOCUS: Dangers of excessive wheat consumption

Lifestyle diseases are now a major threat to people globally. These diseases in most cases are a result of our feeding habits and a lack of exercise for our bodies. Most of these non-communicable diseases are also lifelong illnesses that usually affect body organs. Nutrition experts and diet experts are encouraging people to balance their daily diets to avoid these conditions. On Health Focus, we explore the dangers of consuming a lot of wheat-based foods.