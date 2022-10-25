Health authorities fear disease outbreaks as refugees flock Kisoro

Health authorities in Kisoro District are warning of an imminent outbreak of diseases such as dysentery at the Bunagana Border due to the overwhelming number of refugees streaming into the district from the Democratic Republic of Congo as fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese army, continues unabated. According to the Kisoro District Disease Surveillance Focal Person, Nick Muneza, this crisis is anticipated especially in the wake of poor disposal of excreta. He added that the thermal scanners both at Kyanika and Bunagana border points are currently non-functional, putting the lives of people in Kisoro at risk.