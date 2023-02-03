Headteachers urged to accept new secondary curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Sports has cautioned teachers who defied a ministerial directive to implement the new lower secondary school curriculum that was rolled out in February 2020. According to the minister for higher education, John Chrysestom Muyingo, some of the teachers failed to accept the curriculum, whereas others failed to adapt to the curriculum. He made the remarks while closing the senior one selection exercise today in Kampala.