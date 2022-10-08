Heads of state arrive for independence celebrations

Ahead of the #UgandaAt60 celebrations, several heads of state have arrived in the country in response to an invitation by the government of Uganda. The first to arrive was President William Ruto of Kenya who was received at Entebbe Airport by State minister for International Affairs Henry Okello-Oryem. Soon after other heads of state arrived including Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimye, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of South Sudan Salva Kiir and Zanzibar’s Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.