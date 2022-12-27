Has the BTVET strategic plan lived up to its expectations?

In 2012, the government launched the Business, Technical, Vocational and Training (BTVET) strategic plan also known as Skilling Uganda. The objective was to create a skilled population that can meet the requirements of the ever-changing job market while also addressing the escalating crisis of unemployment, especially among young people. 10 years down the road, NTV assesses the project to see how far it has come and whether it is delivering on its promise.