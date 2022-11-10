Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Adjumani officials fail to collect revenue from market
  • 2 National Govt urged to fire the corrupt instead of transferring them
  • 3 National How thugs broke into Adjumani Sacco
  • 4 National 6,000 bodas impounded in nationwide crackdown
  • 5 National 20-year-old Busia mother buries own baby alive - police