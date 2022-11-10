Hands are tied on presidential directives on contracts - UNRA

The management of Uganda National Roads Authority has told an accountability committee of parliament that their hands are tied when it comes to presidential directives dictating awarding of contracts to specific firms. They said that there is a cabinet extract which makes it mandatory for public servants to implement the directives of the president. The matter has divided the MPs sitting on the Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.