Hamis Kiggundu insists Buganda land officials targeting him

Businessman, Hamis Kiggundu has accused officials at Buganda Land Board (BLB) of using the Kabaka's name to intimidate and take over people's land. The businessman who has been embroiled in a land dispute with Buganda Land board over land in Kigo, was appearing at the Ministry of Lands alongside the board's officials to verify their survey maps.