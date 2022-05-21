Ham Kiggundu and Buganda land board summoned over land wrangles

The Ministry of Lands has summoned businessman Hamis Kiggundu and the Buganda Land Board to discuss their ongoing conflict over land in Kigo. Kiggundu says he holds a freehold title on the land, worth at least 140 acres, and has the paperwork to show his ownership. However, the Buganda Land Board insists that this land actually is part of Kabaka's land and cannot have freehold land title. The conflict has threatened to strain relations between the two parties, with Kiggundu insisting that he is a loyal Muganda, who recognises the authority of the Kabaka and the Buganda Land Board.