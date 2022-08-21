Half of Isimba's dam’s capacity restored, engineers say

Engineers at Isimba dam have restored units 2 and 4 of turbines, enabling the plant to generate 91.4 megawatts of electricity. The engineers say since the flooding into the power plant happened on the 8th of this month, they have worked tirelessly to restore the plant, with unit 1 expected back on the grid by the end of today or tomorrow. The revelation came as energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa inspected the dam to assess the progress of restoration following the shutdown recently which raised public concern.