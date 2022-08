Gulu Logistics hub project operationalisation delayed

The government is yet to complete construction and rehabilitation works of some of the access roads linking Gulu city to South Sudan, West Nile, Kitgum and Karamoja area, the railway line and completing the compensation of project affected persons, delays that have stalled the operationalisation of the 29 million dollar logistics hub that was funded by the EU, UK. The first phase of the logistics hub itself is 100% complete.