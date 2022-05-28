Gulu: How far off environmental protection policies are affecting local efforts

Uganda is continuing to battle with the effects of environmental policies of her neighboring countries on its forest cover. Recent reports indicate that the country’s total forest cover dropped from about 24% in the early 1990s to just 12.5% currently. According to the Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Water and Environment, Alfred Okot Okidi, the situation had gotten worse dropping to just 9% with the most affected being Northern and Eastern parts of the country. Now, as Nelson Omoya reports, high demand for charcoal from both local and foreign markets is still cited as a major contributor to the trend.